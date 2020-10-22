Home

Reekie Richard (Former Murton)
died peacefully surrounded by family on October 13th, aged 70 years.
Precious husband of Sylvia, dear dad of Paul and Ruth, cherished father-in-law of Kelly and Bill, adored Grandad of Kennedy, Lauren, Abbie, Rachel and James and a beloved brother of Judith. Also a treasured brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.
Private family service to be held at Holy Trinity Church, Murton, Monday 26th October at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please, any donations to Evergreen School via; https://www.justgiving.com/
crowdfunding/honourofrichard?utm_term=KqG5jxnrz
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 22, 2020
