Rose Houghton-Le-Spring Peacefully in hospital on December 28th, aged 92 years.
Richard Hepworth, cherished husband and best friend to Ethel. Beloved uncle to Graham and Sandra, loving great uncle to Cameron. Also a much loved brother in law to Betty and her daughter Patricia and her husband Glynn.
Richard will be sadly missed by loving family, friends and close neighbours.
Committal service to take place at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday January 21 at 11 a.m. prior to a thanksgiving service in Mautland Street Methodist Chapel at 11.45 a.m.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 8, 2020
