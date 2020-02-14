|
|
|
Wilson Easington Lane Found at home
on February 6th,
aged 64 years,
Richard John 'Sprinter'.
The dearly loved son of Olive and the late Bob. The much loved brother of Paul, the late Bobbie
and sister-in-law of Angela.
The fond uncle of Jessica and Tom, Mark and great-uncle of Max.
Please meet on Thursday
February 20th for service in Independent Methodist Church, Easington Lane at 1:45pm. Interment to follow in
Easington Lane Cemetery.
All are welcome back to
Hetton Lyons Cricket Club
for refreshments.
All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 30 Station Road, Hetton-le-Hole. Tel: 0191 5265800.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 14, 2020