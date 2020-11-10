Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Bransby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Bransby

Notice Condolences

Rita Bransby Notice
BRANSBY Millfield Peacefully on 1st November,
aged 79 years, Rita (nee Robson).
Beloved wife to the late Bobby,
much loved mam to Robert
and Ian and a much loved
nana and great nana.
Funeral service will be at
Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 17th November at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The British Heart Foundation.
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors
St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -