BRANSBY Millfield Peacefully on 1st November,
aged 79 years, Rita (nee Robson).
Beloved wife to the late Bobby,
much loved mam to Robert
and Ian and a much loved
nana and great nana.
Funeral service will be at
Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 17th November at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The British Heart Foundation.
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors
St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 10, 2020