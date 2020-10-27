Home

Rita Butler

Rita Butler Notice
BUTLER East Herrington Peacefully in hospital on
22nd October, aged 81 years,
Rita (nee Conlon).
Devoted wife to the late Fred,
loving mam to Wayne and Dawn, mother-in-law to Gary, dearly loved nana and gran to Eilidh, Adam, Cara, Eleanor and Hannah also a sadly missed sister, sister-in-law and aunt. A service will take place at Sunderland Crematorium on Saturday 31st October at 10am. Family flowers only please donations in lieu, if so desired, to Macmillan,
a collection plate will be available
at the Crematorium.
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
138 Allendale Road, Farringdon.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 27, 2020
