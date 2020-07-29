Home

John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Farringdon, Sunderland)
138 Allendale Road
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 3DZ
0191 511 0028
Rita Henderson

Rita Henderson Notice
HENDERSON Sunderland Peacefully in Thornbury Care Centre on 24th July, aged 89 years, Rita. Beloved wife to the late Mark, devoted mam to Sandra,
John, son-in-law Steve and daughter-in-law Debbie.
Also a devoted nana to John, David, Michelle and Charlotte and
great-nana to Katie, Adam,
Esther Rose and Sam.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 3rd August at 2pm.
At rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors,
138 Allendale Road, Farringdon.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 29, 2020
