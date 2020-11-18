|
|
|
PATRICK (Houghton) Tragically after a short illness on 7th November, aged 71 years. Rob, beloved husband of Lynne, loving father to Morgan and Stefanie. Father-in-law to Scott and the most devoted grandy to Isla and Alfie Robert. A much respected brother, uncle, brother-in-law and friend.
A service will take place at Sunderland crematorium on Wednesday 25th November at 10:30. Flowers welcome or donations
if so desired to Sunderland Royal ICCU. All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion, Tel: 5142744.
Until we meet again.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 18, 2020