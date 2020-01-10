|
|
|
ARMSTRONG Pallion Peacefully at home on 3rd January, aged 62 years, Robert,
devoted husband of Sandra,
loving brother to Mary and brother in law to Ernie, a treasured uncle to Gary, Beverley and Trudie.
Rob will be greatly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service at 10:30am on
Friday 17th January at
Sunderland Crematorium.
No flowers by request. Donations to Cancer Research. A plate will be provided at the crematorium.
Resting peacefully with Peter Dodd Family Funeral Directors, Grindon, Tel. 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 10, 2020