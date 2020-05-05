|
BERESFORD Robert (Bob)
Washington Village Peacefully on April 19th,
aged 94 years, Bob.
A beloved husband of the late Janet (née Adamson), a devoted dad of Robert, Jim and Janet and a dear father in law to Lynn, Maureen and the late John. Also a much loved grandad, great grandad,
brother in law and uncle.
Funeral service and interment at Washington Village Cemetery on Thursday May 7th at 2.30pm.
All enquiries to C. M. Walkers Funeral Services, Village House, Station Rd., Columbia, Washington.
Tel: 0191 447 4949.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 5, 2020