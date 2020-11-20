|
|
|
BURN Silksworth Passed away peacefully at
Sunderland Royal Hospital
on 14th November,
aged 84 years, Robert Burn.
A special and cherished
husband of the late Olive.
A loving dad to Sharon, Robin and Ian and father in law to
David, Sue and Anita.
A special grandad to his
seven wonderful grandchildren,
Caitlin, Martin, Sarah, Michael,
James, Anna and Hannah.
A cherished brother to Edith
and a dear friend of many.
Service invitation only at
St Matthew's Church, Silksworth,
on Thursday 3rd December
at 1.45pm, followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium
at 2.30pm.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 20, 2020