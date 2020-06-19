Home

Robert Fitzgerald Notice
Fitzgerald Robert William (Robbie) Sadly passed away at
Maple Lodge Care Home
on 16th June, aged 45 years.
Always loved and forever missed.
Beloved son of the late
Kathleen and Robert,
much loved brother of Wayne,
Steven, Diane and Gemma,
also a loving uncle to
13 nieces and nephews.
Due to the current situation,
a graveside service will take
place on Friday 26th June at
Southwick Cemetery at 12:30pm.
The family would like to take this
opportunity to thank the staff at
Maple Lodge Care Home
for their care.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 19, 2020
