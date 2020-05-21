|
|
|
Garside Hetton le Hole Suddenly at home on
May 17th aged 68 years, Robert. The much loved husband of Sheila. The devoted dad of Angela, Lorraine and Christine and father in law to Marc. The loving grandad of Abbey, Megan, Sophie, Robbie and Daniel. A dear brother, uncle,
brother in law and friend to many.
A private service will take
place on Tuesday May 26th
in Hetton Cemetery.
All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 30 Station Road, Hetton, Tel: 0191 5265800.
Sadly missed and never forgotten.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 21, 2020