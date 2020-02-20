|
|
|
GORDON Murton Peacefully in hospital
on February 10th,
aged 88 years,
Robert Oliver (Bob).
Dearly beloved husband of Doris (nee Gregory), devoted dad
of Vivienne, Paul and Philip,
loving father in law very much loved grandad dearest brother
of Alan, also a dear brother in law and uncle. Friends please meet for service in Holy Trinity Church on Wednesday February 26th at 11.00am to be followed by cremation at Durham Crematorium. Family flowers
only please, donations in lieu for
The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 20, 2020