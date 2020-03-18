|
|
|
GORDON The family of the late
Robert Oliver Gordon wish to
thank the many friends & relatives
who attended his funeral service
& for their kind donations to the
British Heart Foundation.
We also thank Rev Paul Paterson for the comforting service at
Holy Trinity Church, Murton
& attendants for their
serene presence.
We thank Sheila & Lambs Funeral Service for their quality of care
on this sad occasion &
to Mandy, Faye & Tanya at the
Murton Village Inn afterwards.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 18, 2020