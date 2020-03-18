Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gordon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Gordon

Notice

Robert Gordon Notice
GORDON The family of the late
Robert Oliver Gordon wish to
thank the many friends & relatives
who attended his funeral service
& for their kind donations to the
British Heart Foundation.
We also thank Rev Paul Paterson for the comforting service at
Holy Trinity Church, Murton
& attendants for their
serene presence.
We thank Sheila & Lambs Funeral Service for their quality of care
on this sad occasion &
to Mandy, Faye & Tanya at the
Murton Village Inn afterwards.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -