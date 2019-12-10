Home

JOHNSON Robert Peacefully on November 30th, Robert Gilbert (Bob), aged 92 years.
Devoted and loving husband of the late Mary (née Carr), dearly loved father of Paul, Lyn and Philip,
much loved father-in-law of Lesley, Peter and Penny, treasured
Grandpa of Sarah, Lisa, Nicola,
Mark, Matt and Zak.
Family and friends please meet for a service at Sunderland Crematorium on Saturday 14th December at 10.00am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Parkinson's UK.
Resting at Alan Duckworth of Chester Road. Tel: 0191 5102960.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 10, 2019
