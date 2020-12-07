|
KEMP (Cleveland Road) Passed away suddenly in Sunderland Royal Hospital 27th November,
aged 83 years, Robert (Bobby).
Devoted partner of Margaret,
much loved father of Sharon, Neil and Lesleyann. Much loved Brother, Grandad and Great-grandad.
Funeral service on Monday 14th December at 1.30pm at Sunderland Crematorium, for anyone who can not attend the crematorium a live streaming will be made available by following the following link https://www.obitus.com/ Username Pusa9144 Password 382302. Family flowers only, donations to the Veterans Society would be appreciated. Bobby will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. RIP.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 7, 2020