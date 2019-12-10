Home

Lamb Robert Henry
(Bob) Passed away peacefully in hospital on the 1st December, aged 76 years. Dearest dad of Karen, Brian and Gary. Loving brother of
Brian and a much loved
grandad and great-grandad.
Funeral service at St. Peter's Church, Monkwearmouth on Tuesday 17th December at 1.45pm, followed by committal at
Sunderland Crematorium at 2.30pm. Family flowers only,
donations in lieu if so desired to
The Alzheimer's Society, a donation box will be available on the day.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 10, 2019
