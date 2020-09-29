|
|
|
Mushens Pallion Peacefully, after a battle with illness, with family at his side, aged 82 years, Robert (Bob). The beloved husband of Elizabeth (Betty).
The much-loved dad of Andrew, Helen and father-in-law of Stephen. The treasured grandad of Lewis, Isabel and a good friend of many. A service will be held
on Monday October 5th in Sunderland Crematorium at 10:30am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu kindly accepted towards Dementia UK. A donation box will be provided at the crematorium. All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors,
30 Station Road, Hetton-le-Hole. Tel: 0191 5265800.
Sadly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 29, 2020