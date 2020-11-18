|
Orrock Robert (Bob) Peacefully passed away at
Cheviot Care Home on
13th November, aged 95 years.
Beloved husband of the late Jean,
much loved dad of George,
Brian, David, and Philip,
loving father-in-law of
Maureen, Janice, Val and Janet,
also a treasured granda, great-granda and great-great granda.
A family service will take place on
Monday 23rd November in
South Shields Crematorium
at 1:15pm.
Bob will be deeply missed
by all who knew him,
now reunited with his adored
wife Jean and grandson David.
Rest in peace xx.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 4545700.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 18, 2020