Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Duckworth Funeral Directors (The Nook, South Shields)
293 Sunderland Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE34 6RB
0191 454 5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Orrock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Orrock

Notice Condolences

Robert Orrock Notice
Orrock Robert (Bob) Peacefully passed away at
Cheviot Care Home on
13th November, aged 95 years.
Beloved husband of the late Jean,
much loved dad of George,
Brian, David, and Philip,
loving father-in-law of
Maureen, Janice, Val and Janet,
also a treasured granda, great-granda and great-great granda.
A family service will take place on
Monday 23rd November in
South Shields Crematorium
at 1:15pm.
Bob will be deeply missed
by all who knew him,
now reunited with his adored
wife Jean and grandson David.
Rest in peace xx.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 4545700.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -