Reay Robert
(Washington,
formerly Wallsend) Passed away peacefully in
Queen Elizabeth Hospital on
30th October aged 86 years.
Bob, a much-loved Dad to
Robert, Margaret and Julie,
an adored Grandad to Christopher, Andrew, Kieran, Ryan, Dominic
and Darrin and a loving Brother
of Eva and Pauline and
Great-Grandad and friend to many.
Funeral service to take place
at Sunderland Crematorium on
Wednesday 11th November at 3pm.
Flowers can be sent C/O
Walker and Morrell Funeral Directors, 4 West View, Washington. Tel: 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 4, 2020