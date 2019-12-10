Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Rees
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Rees

Notice Condolences

Robert Rees Notice
Rees Robert Charles Suddenly at home on
5th December, aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of the late Jean, much loved dad of Lynn and Stephen, loving father-in-law of Keith and Sharen, cherished grandad of Becky and Holly,
also a dear brother and uncle.
Family and friends please meet for service on Monday 16th December in Holy Trinity Church Southwick at 1:15pm, prior to burial within Southwick Cemetery.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -