|
|
|
Rees Robert Charles Suddenly at home on
5th December, aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of the late Jean, much loved dad of Lynn and Stephen, loving father-in-law of Keith and Sharen, cherished grandad of Becky and Holly,
also a dear brother and uncle.
Family and friends please meet for service on Monday 16th December in Holy Trinity Church Southwick at 1:15pm, prior to burial within Southwick Cemetery.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 10, 2019