|
|
|
Robinson Robert Thompson
(Washington, formerly Sunderland) Passed away peacefully at home
surrounded by his loving family on 9th March 2020 aged 91 years.
Bob, beloved Husband to Ada,
much loved Dad and Father-in-law to Pauline, Gary, Gill and Paul, a treasured Grandpa "Grumpy" to Emma, Jonny, Matthew and Rebecca and an adored
Great-Grandpa to Esmie, Lennon, Leo and Eva. Also, a loving Brother to Lylia. Friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 25th March at 1:30pm.Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to North East ambulance End of Life Care Services via a collection at the Crematorium. All enquiries to Walker and Morrell Funeral Directors.
Tel: 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 18, 2020