Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Grindon, Sunderland)
90 The Broadway
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 8NX
0191 520 0666
Funeral service
Friday, May 15, 2020
16:30
Sunderland Crematoirum
Rolfe Robert Dunham
Shiney Row Died on 4th May at Sunderland
Royal Hospital, aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret, much loved father to Robert, father-in-law to Tracey, a doting grandad to Laura, much loved brother of Dorothy and twin brother of the late Joan.
Also a much loved
brother-in-law and uncle.
Funeral service to take place on
15th May 2020 at 4.30pm at Sunderland Crematoirum.
Family flowers only, donations if desired in lieu to the Stroke Unit, Sunderland Royal Hospital.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd Funeral Directors, tel 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 12, 2020
