Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Scott

Notice Condolences

Robert Scott Notice
Scott Robert
(Bob)
Hall Farm Peacefully and with dignity
on Sunday 24th May 2020,
aged 83 years. Ex DLI and PC FOS.
Beloved husband of Jean (nee Lemon), dearly loved dad of David, Gillian, Carolyn, Janet and Helen, father in law of Lisa, Peter, Tom and Gary and a dear grandad of Gareth, Ash, William, Samuel, Thomas, Alexander, Leah and the late Daniel and great grandad of Jacob.
A private funeral service will be
held with a view to a memorial
service at a later date.
If you would like to make a donation in memory of Robert, please do
so to Vascular Disease Research.
Until we all meet again.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -