Scott Robert
(Bob)
Hall Farm Peacefully and with dignity
on Sunday 24th May 2020,
aged 83 years. Ex DLI and PC FOS.
Beloved husband of Jean (nee Lemon), dearly loved dad of David, Gillian, Carolyn, Janet and Helen, father in law of Lisa, Peter, Tom and Gary and a dear grandad of Gareth, Ash, William, Samuel, Thomas, Alexander, Leah and the late Daniel and great grandad of Jacob.
A private funeral service will be
held with a view to a memorial
service at a later date.
If you would like to make a donation in memory of Robert, please do
so to Vascular Disease Research.
Until we all meet again.
