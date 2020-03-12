Home

SIMPSON Robert David Suddenly on 4th March 2020,
at his home in Habrough,
David, aged 72 years.
Beloved husband of Sylvia,
much loved brother of John,
brother-in-law of Neil and Vivienne, uncle of
Michelle and Scott.
David will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Service at South Killingholme Methodist Chapel on
Tuesday 31st March at 11.30am,
followed by committal at
Grimsby Crematorium.
Family flowers only
please by request,
if desired, donations in lieu for South Killingholme
Methodist Chapel may be sent c/o

H. & H.J. Huteson & Sons,
The Old Chapel, Bluestone Lane,
Immingham,
DN40 2DX
