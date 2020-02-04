|
|
|
Tate (Grangetown) Peacefully at home on 29th January 2020
aged 86 years, Robert (Bob), very devoted husband of
the late Gladys Brenda,
loving dad of Gillian and Bryan. Dear father in law of Michael and Janet. Adored Grandad and
Great Grandad. Dearest Brother and Brother in law and much loved uncle. Will friends please meet for service at St Johns Church, Ashbrooke on Tuesday 11th February at 2:15pm followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium at 3pm.
Donations in lieu if so desired to Prostate Cancer, a collection plate will be provided at the church. Robert resting at Tony Clarke
Funeral Directors 190 Hylton Road
Tel 0191 5656055
Sadly missed by all his
devoted family and friends.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 4, 2020