Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:30
St John's Church
VICKERSON Seaham Peacefully on January 23rd,
Robert (Bobby), aged 70 years.
Much loved dad of Amanda and Chris, dear father in law of Richard and Sarah, a much loved grandfather, loving son of Stanley and the late Doreen, beloved brother, brother in law and uncle.
Friends please meet in St John's Church on Tuesday February 11th
for service at 10.30am, interment to follow in Princess Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if so desired to Cancer Research UK
c/o Robert's family.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director, The Avenue, Seaham.
Tel. 0191 5817388
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 5, 2020
