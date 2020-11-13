Home

Notice Condolences

Robert West Notice
WEST Hendon
(Formerly of Hylton Castle) Robert, sadly passed away at home on 6th November, aged 71 years. Much loved husband to Georgina, and a loving father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
A service will take place at
St Ignatius Church, Hendon on
Friday 20th November at 12 noon. Interment to follow
at Sunderland Cemetery.
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
59 Mainsforth Terrace West, Hendon.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 13, 2020
