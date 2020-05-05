|
|
|
Wilson Robert
Silksworth May 1940 - April 2020
Died suddenly but peacefully in hospital on the 30th April with
his son Michael by his side.
A devoted husband of
the late Ethel Wilson,
a treasured and adored dad
to Michael & Angela,
a loving grandad to Donna &
her partner Rachel,
dearly loved father in law of Jackie,
also a beloved uncle, great uncle
and a dear treasured friend to many.
A private cremation will take place at Sunderland due to current circumstances on the
Saturday 9th of May at 3.30pm.
Flowers can be received at
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Funeral Directors. 78 Sea Road,
Sunderland. SR6 9DB
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 5, 2020