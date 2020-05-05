Home

Gavin J. Reynolds & Son Family Funeral Directors
78 Sea Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR6 9DB
0191 548 7000
Robert Wilson

Wilson Robert
Silksworth May 1940 - April 2020
Died suddenly but peacefully in hospital on the 30th April with
his son Michael by his side.
A devoted husband of
the late Ethel Wilson,
a treasured and adored dad
to Michael & Angela,
a loving grandad to Donna &
her partner Rachel,
dearly loved father in law of Jackie,
also a beloved uncle, great uncle
and a dear treasured friend to many.
A private cremation will take place at Sunderland due to current circumstances on the
Saturday 9th of May at 3.30pm.
Flowers can be received at
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 5, 2020
