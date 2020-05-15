|
WILSON Silksworth The family of the late Robert Wilson would like to offer our thanks to family, friends and neighbours for their kindness and sympathy shown during their recent bereavement. Special thanks to funeral director Gavin J. Reynolds & Son,
we were greatly appreciative
of the care, compassion, dedication and professionalism and for the efficient and sensitive approach
to every request.
Sincere thanks to Chris May for his kindness and comforting service and to Michael & Harry for their care and support to Robert.
Finally grateful thanks to
everyone for the beautiful
floral tributes received.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 15, 2020