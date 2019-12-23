|
GARDINER Fulwell Peacefully at home on
14th December, aged 81 years, Roberta (Betty), dear wife to the late Billy, much loved mam to Karen, Donna and Joanne, dearest
mother-in-law to Steve and Gary,
a cherished gran to Emma, Joanne, Lee and Lauren and Great gran to Chloe, Faith, Jacob and Leo.
Also a dearest sister to Jim.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 30th December at 3.00pm. At Rest with
John Hogg Family Funeral Directors
St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 23, 2019