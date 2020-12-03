Home

F & W Green
19 Eskin Street
Keswick, Cumbria CA12 4DQ
01768 772246
STEVENS Dr Roger Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 24th November after a short illness, aged 91 years.
Husband of his beloved late wife Betty. He will be greatly missed by people close to him both in the local community and around the world.
The funeral service will take place at St Mary's Church, Threlkeld.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, made payable to; St Mary's Church Threlkeld or The Friends of Mary Hewetson Hospital, c/o F & W Green Funeral Directors Ltd, 19 Eskin Street, Keswick, CA12 4DQ.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 3, 2020
