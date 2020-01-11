Home

Gray Roland Thomas Sadly on the 28th December
aged 69 years.
Roly dearly beloved husband of Norma. Much loved dad of Christopher, Paul and the late Wendy. Much loved father in law, grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service to be held at
Saltwell Crematorium on the
15th January at 15:15pm.
Family flowers only please.
A donation box will be made available at the service for
Cancer Research and NACOA.
Reception will follow at Legends
to celebrate Roly's life.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 11, 2020
