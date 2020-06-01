|
Lawson Rona Patricia Sadly passed away on the
23rd May with family by her side,
Rona (née Durham)
aged 69 years.
Beloved wife of John and
much loved Mam to David and
partner Lindsey and the late Tracey.
Loving sister to Ethel and
the late Thomas and Tony.
Sister-in-law to Ernie and
a loving aunt to John, David,
Anthony, Mark and Karen.
Cherished and devoted nana to Zoe.
Rona will be sadly missed by
all her loving family and
everyone she knew.
Forever in our Hearts.
Our lives will never be
the same without you.
Donations in lieu of flowers
to St Hilda's Church.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Service,
75/77 Blackwood Road,
Town End Farm, Sunderland.
Tel 0191 5365000
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 1, 2020