|
|
|
HENDERSON Ronald
(Houghton-le-Spring) Peacefully at home on
13th October, aged 80 years.
Loving husband to Marie and devoted dad to Paul and Neil.
A much loved brother to Rosemary, Peter and the late Jimmy,
Brian, Derek and Charlie and
father in law to Elaine and Kelly.
Beloved grandad Ron to Anthony and great grandad Ron to Abbi, Savannah and Sophie.
Ron will be very much missed by all his family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions a private family service will take place at Sunderland Crematorium on
29th October at 1pm and attendance within the crematorium chapel will be by invite from the family.
Family flowers only, donations if desired can be made to
Marie Curie and Macmillan
who provided great care to Ron
towards the end of his life.
All enquiries regarding the service to Co-op Funeralcare,
Houghton-le-Spring 0191 5120572.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 20, 2020