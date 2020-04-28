|
|
|
Hern Seaburn Dene In hospital on April 15th
with his wife by his side,
aged 68 years, Roland.
Devoted husband of Irene,
much loved dad of Philip and David,
dear father in law of Pam and Sally,
precious grandad of Frances,
Jennifer, Malik and Jasmine,
special son in law of Irene,
loving brother of Elizabeth and
also a dear brother in law.
Private funeral service due
to the current situation at
Sunderland Crematorium.
A celebration of Roland's life at a later date.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Alzheimer's Research.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
26 Sea Road, Fulwell,
Tel 01915496263.
Sadly missed by all his family.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 28, 2020