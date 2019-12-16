Home

Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:45
Mountsett Crematorium
Weightman Ronald (Tantobie) Peacefully in Leazes Hall Care Home on the 1st December, aged 95 years, Ronald, beloved Husband of the late Doris, loving Dad of the late Stewart and dear Brother, Grandad, Great Grandad, Uncle Father in Law and Brother in Law who will be sadly missed by all family
Friends please meet for service at Mountsett Crematorium on Friday 20th December at 11.45 am. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Leazes Hall Residents Fund.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 16, 2019
