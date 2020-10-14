|
|
|
Wilson Ronald Michael (Ronnie)
(Carlisle, formerly of Sunderland) Suddenly but peacefully at home
on October 3rd, aged 72 years.
Dearly loved partner of Mary,
ever loving dad of Andrea,
Barry, Caroline and Claire,
beloved son of the late Jinny and Jossy, also a dear granda,
father-in-law, brother,
brother-in-law, uncle
and friend to many.
Funeral service and interment will
take place on Friday 16th October
at 12 noon in Carlisle.
Forever loved and remembered.
God bless.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 14, 2020