Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Wilson

Notice Condolences

Ronald Wilson Notice
Wilson Ronald Michael (Ronnie)
(Carlisle, formerly of Sunderland) Suddenly but peacefully at home
on October 3rd, aged 72 years.
Dearly loved partner of Mary,
ever loving dad of Andrea,
Barry, Caroline and Claire,
beloved son of the late Jinny and Jossy, also a dear granda,
father-in-law, brother,
brother-in-law, uncle
and friend to many.
Funeral service and interment will
take place on Friday 16th October
at 12 noon in Carlisle.
Forever loved and remembered.
God bless.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -