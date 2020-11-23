|
|
|
Bell Hetton-le-Hole Peacefully, after a brave battle with illness, with loved ones at his side, on November 14th aged 83 years, Ronnie. The dearly loved husband of Maureen. The proud and
loving dad of the late Dorothy.
The much-loved grandad of Daniel. The dear brother of Vera, Maureen, the late Jack and a good friend of many. A service will be held in St Michael & All Angels Parish Church, Houghton on November 27th at 11:30am, interment to follow in Hetton Cemetery. Family flowers
only. All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 30 Station Road, Hetton. Tel: 0191 5265800.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 23, 2020