Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew Grey Funeral Directors (Hetton Le Hole)
30 Station Road
Durham, Tyne and Wear DH5 0AT
0191 526 5800
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronnie Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronnie Bell

Notice Condolences

Ronnie Bell Notice
Bell Hetton-le-Hole Peacefully, after a brave battle with illness, with loved ones at his side, on November 14th aged 83 years, Ronnie. The dearly loved husband of Maureen. The proud and
loving dad of the late Dorothy.
The much-loved grandad of Daniel. The dear brother of Vera, Maureen, the late Jack and a good friend of many. A service will be held in St Michael & All Angels Parish Church, Houghton on November 27th at 11:30am, interment to follow in Hetton Cemetery. Family flowers
only. All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 30 Station Road, Hetton. Tel: 0191 5265800.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -