John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Farringdon, Sunderland)
138 Allendale Road
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 3DZ
0191 511 0028
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
10:30
Sunderland Crematorium
BROWN Silksworth Hall Suddenly with his family by his side on 7th March, aged 80 years, Ronnie. Devoted husband and soulmate to Avril (nee Grant)
and a loving dad to Ron, Graeme and Gavin. Also a sadly missed
father-in-law, granda and
great-granda.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 25th March at 10:30am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Sunderland Cancer Patient Support (a donation box will be available at the crematorium).
At rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors,
138 Allendale Road, Farringdon.

Forever in our hearts
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 18, 2020
