Ronnie Ellis Notice
Ellis Ronnie Rose and family would like to sincerely thank all family and
friends for the cards, flowers, love and support received during this difficult time. Special thanks to Trevor a true friend.
Thank you to everyone for the kind donations given to RNLI
in memory of Ronnie.
Also thanks to Claire, Graham Flaxen and all at John Hogg Funeral Directors for their care and compassion in guiding us through this difficult time.
Thanks to Hasting Hill for the amazing catering.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 28, 2020
