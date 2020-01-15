Home

Scollen & Wright Funeral Service (Grangetown)
24 Stockton Terrace
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR2 9RN
0191 523 9099
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
Notice Condolences

Ronnie Fletcher Notice
FLETCHER Ryhope Passed away peacefully,
with his family by his side, at Ryhope
Manor Care Home, on 3rd January,
aged 92 years, Ronnie.
A very much loved father of John and Susan. A dearly loved grandad of Brett and Christopher.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 22nd January at 10.30am. Donations in lieu of flowers please. Will be very sadly missed. Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Grangetown. Tel. 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 15, 2020
