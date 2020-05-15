|
|
|
Rusby Hendon Suddenly on 30th April,
Ronnie aged 87 years.
Devoted Husband to
the late Margaret.
Loving Dad to Marie, Kevin,
Colin and Denise, also a much loved Father-in-law,a Grandad and
Great Granddad to many.
Also a cherished Brother.
Sadly missed by family and friends.
Ronnie's burial service will take place at Sunderland Cemetery on 20th May at 2.30pm.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Service,
Jubilee House, 30 Sunningdale Road, Springwell. 0191 5226222
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 15, 2020