Crossling Rose Alice
(née Lawson)
Washington Peacefully at home on
24th February 2020, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Tom,
much loved mam of Janet, Jill, Tom and David, mother-in-law of Rob,
Val and Helen and a proud nana
of all of her grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
Special thanks to all who have
cared for her over the last ten years.
Funeral service at
Sunderland Crematorium
Chapel on Monday 16th March
at 10:30am prior to interment at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery at 11:00am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in aid
of Dementia UK.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 11, 2020