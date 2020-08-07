|
|
|
Farley Rose
(nee Maw)
Fulwell After an illness fought with strength & courage, aged 87 years.
Passed away peacefully at home
on 3rd August with her beloved
husband Alf by her side.
Adored Mam to Colin, Glynis & Judith, loving Nana to Jade & Lucy, treasured Sister, Mother-in-Law, Sister-in-Law, Auntie & dear friend. Intimate funeral to take place
due to current circumstances,
on 12th August at
Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please or
donations in lieu to the Phoenix Unit at Sunderland Royal, a collection box will be available at the Crematorium. "Those we love don't go away,
they walk beside us every day.
Unseen, unheard but always near,
still loved, still missed and very dear"
Rose is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 7, 2020