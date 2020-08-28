|
|
|
FARLEY Fulwell The family of the late
Rose Farley (nee Maw)
would like to thank relatives,
friends and neighbours for
their care, condolences, cards
and floral tributes received
during this sad time.
With thanks to the Phoenix Unit
at Sunderland Royal (for which
£500 was raised in donations)
and the community &
palliative care nurses.
Special thanks to
Gavin Reynolds Funeral Directors
for his ongoing care and support,
and to Graeme Flaxen Funeral Celebrant for the comforting and personal service at
Sunderland Crematorium.
Rose will be loved
and missed forever.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 28, 2020