STOCKDALE Pennywell Peacefully surrounded by
her loving family on 24th January,
aged 80 years.
Rose, precious mam to Pauline and Peter, a devoted mother-in-law
and a loving gran and sister.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 10th February at 10am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support
(a donation box will be
available at the crematorium).
All enquiries to John Hogg family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion, Tel: 5142744
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 3, 2020