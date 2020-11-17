|
|
|
Young Rose Marie
(formerly of South Hylton) Peacefully in Springfield House
Care Home on 6th November,
aged 90 years. Rose (nee Storey) dearly beloved wife of the late Harry, much loved mam to Paul and Elaine, a dear mother in law, and much loved nana and great nana. Also a dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
Funeral service will take place at the Sunderland crematorium on Tuesday 24th November at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Dementia UK. (A collection plate will be available at the crematorium).
At rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors St Luke's Terrace Pallion.
Forever in our Hearts
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 17, 2020