JOHNSON Ryhope/Silksworth
Ruby, née Johnson On 21st July peacefully
in Holy Cross Care Home
surrounded by her loving family
with the same quiet dignity
she lived her whole life.
Beloved wife of the late Jack,
devoted mam of Alyson and partner Colin and the late Lynda,
adored nana of Christopher,
Marc and Hannah and Scott,
Nana Ruby to Laila, Esmee and Violet. Much loved Auntie, Great Auntie and special friend to many. Cremation Monday 3rd August at 1.30pm in Sunderland Crematorium in line with current guidelines. Family flowers only,
donations if desired for
Breast Cancer Research.
Ruby and her lovely smile
will never be forgotten.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 30, 2020